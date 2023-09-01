Woman won't lend late mother's necklace to sis for wedding day; 'you sold all our memories of her.' AITA?

My sister has nothing left from what mom left her. When she was graduating high school she was upset about not having anything to wear or so it appeared and she asked if she could borrow a bracelet mom left me. I was like sure, just give it back after.

But my sister gave it to Jane after and it took months for me to get it back. I told Jane I would escalate the situation if I didn't. Everyone, meaning dad, my sister, Jane and Norah, thought I was sh*tty for that.

Now the necklace has become an issue. It was mom's favored piece of jewelry and I have always worn it. I wore it on my wedding day. My sister is aware that it was mom's favorite and she has seen photos of her wearing it.