Mother of the bride asks if she's wrong to fight with daughter over her wedding dress.

Reddit user by u/weddingwrongfamily wanted to help her daughter find the most glamorous, sparkly, princess-style wedding dress of her dreams, but there was only one problem, her daughter actually dreamed of walking down the aisle in something plain and streamlined.
She writes
My daughter is getting married and while I am excited, the process leading up to the wedding hasn't been easy.
When compared to the other women in our family, my daughter is much different. She was a huge tomboy, was a skateboarder, wore boyish clothes, etc. Whenever we had family events, she, unfortunately, stuck out because of her style.
I tried my best to get her to dress more feminine, but either she would refuse. While she is not as rebellious as she used to be, and looking into more put-together looks, she still isn't as womanly as I hoped that she would be. Regardless, she was able to find a man to marry.