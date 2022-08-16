Mother of the bride asks if she's wrong to fight with daughter over her wedding dress.

Dress shopping is typically one of the things brides look the most forward to while planning their wedding, however, things can go south pretty fast when family and friends all start chiming in with their own opinions.

Reddit user by u/weddingwrongfamily wanted to help her daughter find the most glamorous, sparkly, princess-style wedding dress of her dreams, but there was only one problem, her daughter actually dreamed of walking down the aisle in something plain and streamlined.

Now, this mother of the bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for fighting with my daughter over her wedding dress?"

She writes

My daughter is getting married and while I am excited, the process leading up to the wedding hasn't been easy.

When compared to the other women in our family, my daughter is much different. She was a huge tomboy, was a skateboarder, wore boyish clothes, etc. Whenever we had family events, she, unfortunately, stuck out because of her style.