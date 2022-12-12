Mother-of-the-groom shows up to wedding with 'bridal' hair, bride asks her to leave.

We've all heard of a maid-of-honor, bridesmaid, or groom's ex attempting to steal the spotlight from the bride at a wedding, but the mother-in-law in white is an entirely different level of unhinged...

Brides are often labeled as "bridezillas" when they're simply trying to organize the day they always dreamed of, but there are some people that truly earn their 'zilla title. So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to kick his own mother out of his wedding, people were eager to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for allowing my wife to kick my mom out of our wedding over her hair?

I got married recently and it was a great night, but I know it was a lot of stress for my wife leading up to it as she wanted everything to be perfect.