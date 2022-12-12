Mother-of-the-groom shows up to wedding with 'bridal' hair, bride asks her to leave.

Brides are often labeled as "bridezillas" when they're simply trying to organize the day they always dreamed of, but there are some people that truly earn their 'zilla title. So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to kick his own mother out of his wedding, people were eager to deem a verdict.
I got married recently and it was a great night, but I know it was a lot of stress for my wife leading up to it as she wanted everything to be perfect.
The day-of she told me she was very upset over my mom's hair. So my mom had (I suck at describing, but I'll try) her hair half up and half down, and the piece that was in the ponytail had pearls in it, and then some cascading down her hair. She told me she felt it was a bridal hairstyle and that pearls are a traditionally bridal thing. She felt it was inappropriate.