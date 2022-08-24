Mother of the groom asks if she was wrong for wearing white to wedding.

Are there any exceptions to the "No wearing white at a wedding" rule? What if the bride herself is wearing a color?

Reddit user u/meandmymonkey111 thought she was in the clear to break the fashion rules at her son's wedding because the entire wedding party (including the bride) was wearing shades of blue, but after some biting comments from the mother-of-the-bride, this woman in white is wondering if she majorly miscalculated the dress code.

Now, this mother-of-groom is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for wearing white to my son's wedding?"

She writes:

Normally you'd say yes to this right away but here's the explanation!! I (48f) went to my son (23m) and now daughter-in-law's (22f) wedding last Saturday. It was a bohemian-style beach wedding which isn't my thing at all but they absolutely loved it.