Bride’s wedding dance with father completely derailed by jealous mother; 'it was a mess.'

That_Sick_Girl
My sister (30F) and I (30F) are 2 months apart in age.
(I'll explain don't worry)
So, last year, my sister got married. It was a beautiful destination wedding that only had the close family members and friends. Small but beautiful wedding. It was also a cruise wedding so she had put MONTHS of planning into everything, as well as helping all of us make sure that we'd have everything that we'd need.
A little context before we get to the story:
My sister isn't blood related. My dad is actually my step dad but has raised me since I was 4 years old, so I consider him my dad. She is his biological daughter and we grew up close.
She has been my sister and I can't remember a part of my life where she wasn't in it. (My mom and her dad were friends for years before they started dating). So she is my technically my step sister.
Additional context: Her mother had recently gone through a divorce to the man who had helped raise my sister her whole life. My sister still considers him family, so he was invited and did come.
Her mother ABSOLUTELY lost it when she was told that he was invited. It got so bad that my sister told her she would either get over it, or she wouldn't be welcome to the wedding.
She agreed to deal with the fact that he would be there, and all was going well. That is, until the day of the wedding. My poor sister had to worry about normal wedding issues, as well as keeping her mom happy instead of her mom keeping her happy. It was a mess. My sister was already upset because her brother (my step brother) refused to come because their former step dad was going.
At the ceremony, her mom wanted to be up close and involved in every part of it. (I'm pretty sure she is in every single wedding photo up until they took us back to the ship and did the bride and groom photos, with their son of course.)
Afterward, we went to the reception room and they played music and served drinks until they were finished taking the rest of the bride and groom photos. We were hanging out and talking about how beautiful everything was. It was myself and my sisters best friend just talking and crying a little lol.
My sister's mom walked up to complain about not being able to stay and take more pictures, and that she was offended that my dad had her former step dad walk with them down the aisle to give my sister away. (My dad thought it was only fair, since he had helped raise her.)
Once my sister and her groom arrived, we all cheered and gave hugs before the dancing started, her mom pushed through everyone and gave her a hug but totally ignored the groom.
My sister had planned a dance with our dad, a song that he always sang to her when we were growing up. (Sweet child of mine.) They were dancing and it was beautiful. My mom and I were crying like babies (we are one and the same), and her mom was LIVID.
It got so bad that my sister had to stop the dance half way through to dance with her mom. To make it totally fair she ended up dancing with her former step dad and my mom as well. Her mom came up to my mom afterwards, and said "Thank you for taking my spot in the dance." She said it with a rude tone and rolled her eyes before walking away.
I waited a few days to tell my sister everything that was said. My sister and her husband spoke about it. He said he would support her no matter what, but he didn't want my sisters mom to be disrespecting my sister. I LOVE this man y'all. He's so good for her.
After we came back home, they decided to have a talk with her. Stating that there would be no disrespect, rude behavior or being a straight up monster. She agreed but to my knowledge, which is a lot because my sister and I speak daily, she has NOT held up her end of the bargain.
I can post more examples of this if you'd like. There's even a crazy conspiracy involving her. lol. It's a lot. Growing up she also NEVER let us forget that we weren't biological sisters.
She was petty even then. Telling us both at 7 years old that we needed to tell people that we are STEP sisters. Not REAL sisters. We ignored her of course. She has always been spiteful. At the wedding, my sister had my mom and her mother in law there to help keep her calm and centered.
She just wished that her mom would have put all of her pettiness aside for ONE day. HER day. It truly broke my heart.IF Charlotte reads this, PLEASE let me know if you want to hear the conspiracy story. It's WILD!! You'd be blown away.
Upset_Wrongdoer5428
I want to hear the conspiracy now.
TheresaB112
I am so glad your sister had wonderful people to support her, both at the wedding and in life. The poor girl got a dud for a mom but amazing bonus moms (your mom and her MIL). It seems like most of you realize family is more than blood relatives.
In your sister’s place, I would be putting g up hard boundaries. Her mom sounds exhausting and emotionally manipulated. I shudder to imagine what she’d be like as a grandmother!
Feed_The_Birds1964
What is your sister’s mother’s problem? She can’t just let her own daughter have the wedding she wanted? She’s seriously selfish. I’m scared for when your sister gets pregnant and her mom gets even more crazy.
Kira_Squirrel
I want to hear the conspiracy story. 😁
Msmellow420
Holy drama llama!! Bring on the conspiracy theory!!
RatioDisastrous1699
Please spill the tea! I need the conspiracy story. Don't leave us hanging.