Bride’s wedding dance with father completely derailed by jealous mother; 'it was a mess.'

That_Sick_Girl

My sister (30F) and I (30F) are 2 months apart in age.

So, last year, my sister got married. It was a beautiful destination wedding that only had the close family members and friends. Small but beautiful wedding. It was also a cruise wedding so she had put MONTHS of planning into everything, as well as helping all of us make sure that we'd have everything that we'd need.

A little context before we get to the story:

My sister isn't blood related. My dad is actually my step dad but has raised me since I was 4 years old, so I consider him my dad. She is his biological daughter and we grew up close.