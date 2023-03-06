Mom calls son's backyard wedding a 'simple BBQ,' offends family, blames divorce.

With over-the-top, luxurious weddings becoming the norm on Instagram and reality television, an intimate family event at home can be a hard pitch for snobby relatives...

So, when a conflicted mother-of-the-groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about repeatedly forgetting her son's "little" backyard wedding reception, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for referring to my son’s wedding reception as a BBQ?

My son and his partner, both of whom are in their early 40’s, were married on Friday. They decided to have a very simple courthouse wedding with only a select few close family members in attendance followed by a backyard BBQ reception at their home with more friends and extended family invited.

Leading up to their event I had misplaced the date a couple times as my phone calendar has been acting up and not syncing with my computer which was the device I had used to input their wedding.