Man asks grandparents to do traditional wedding dance with him instead of his dad and stepmom. AITA?

'AITA for saying no to a mother/son dance at my wedding with my dad's wife?'

Helpful-Frame8401

I (28m) will be marrying my fiancée Skye (28f) in November. Skye is dancing with her mom and her granddad, the two people who raised her. Skye wanted to know if I had any plans to dance with anyone. I told her I would likely ask my grandparents on my mom's side. They're the people I would be closest to.

I asked my grandparents and they were over the moon. Grandpa even started practicing for it. My grandma was a little more emotional about it because my mom died when I was only seven and for my grandma, it was a reminder that she and grandpa had to step in for some stuff so it could feel as close to having mom there as possible.