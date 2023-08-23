Mother throws fit at daughter's wedding, says she ruined the most important day of her life.

That's when I realized that she and my stepdad had bolted from the wedding, and my brother confirmed that she'd taken back her gifts, returned to the hotel, and refused to come back. I was furious, but I refused to let her steal my thunder. I soldiered on like a trooper, smiling like nothing had happened.

My Maid of Honor began her own investigation, quietly chatting with my aunt (Mother Gothel's sister).

MOH: 'It's insane how she (Gothel) can do this to her (me) on the biggest day of her life.'

Aunt: 'I agree, its her biggest day and now she's in the hotel room crying.'

This, see you next Tuesday, essentially meant that it was Mother Gothel's grand day, and I was cast as the villain in her soap opera.