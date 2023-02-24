Multimillion dollar black tie wedding denies guests chairs and food to be 'chic.'

Money certainly can't buy class, but can it buy a "chic" aesthetic?

Weddings can unfortunately bring out years of unresolved family tension, and the more money that's spent on subtle details and the wedding wardrobe can guarantee even more drama. So, when a disappointed and shocked guest decided to consult the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about a fancy wedding from the upper crust of elitist hell, people were eager to pile on.

Multimillion-dollar wedding and nowhere to sit: how the most expensive wedding I ever went to was the worst...

So a family member of mine got married last year. She and her now husband are both 20 years old, Southern, extremely religious, and come from families that are loaded. I'm talking multimillion-dollar status. I don't want to identify them beyond that.