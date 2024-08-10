"My dad invited extra people to my wedding and blamed me for it."

ConsciousAd3109

Let me start by saying that my dad is both proud and envious of me. I’ve worked hard to get where I am, and he’s struggling to cope with that. I’m just beginning to realize this myself.

When I traveled far to see him, his first words were, "I got a new phone, and it’s newer than yours." Okay… and? Not even a single "Hi" or "How are you?" Now, to the story.

I live in a different country, and my dad loves to visit relatives and chat with them. He asked to hand-deliver the wedding invites, so I made the huge mistake of giving him the invites (no extras, just the exact number needed) to send to a list of relatives I had made.