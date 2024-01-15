'My fiancée called off our wedding because she fell while performing a handstand. AITA?' UPDATED

"Fiance(f29) wants to uninvite everyone from our wedding because she fell out of a handstand"

Here's the original post:

Long story short, my fiance and I were invited to a BBQ at the new home of one of her bridesmaids/best friends, and there were a lot of games there too. After everyone ate, Naomi and her husband gathered everyone for an impromptu talent show and encouraged everyone to participate.

A few people didn't play, but my fiance did as a few of her friends did too. When it was her turn, she tried to use a chair to do a handstand/headstand on the grass, placing her head on the base of the chair and holding the armrest with her hands. But when she went up, the chair tipped backward as she fell on her back, and a few of us ran over including myself to make sure she was okay.