'I found a text thread where my fiancé told a friend he is worried about our wedding photos.' UPDATED

I was more offended than hurt, and I’m still more offended than hurt. I know I’m not attractive but to say I need editing in my own wedding pictures is so rude and demeaning. I took screenshots with my phone and handed the iPad back to Dave so the first thing you see when you open it is the conversation.

He asked me how the movie was and I told him it was great, then we had lunch. I wear my heart on my sleeve and he knew immediately something was up and kept pestering me about it.

I kept saying I was still feeling off but he kept asking. So I told him he should talk to Mike about his concerns, since he and Mike have so many opinions about me. He kinda turned white for a second before asking me what I meant.