Man's fiancée's best friend sends him proof of her cheating at her bachelorette party. UPDATED

First of all, sorry for mistake I’m writing in a state between exhaustion and being completely drunk.
So yeah pretty common story, met her 5 years ago at uni, fell deeply in love and thought she was the love of my life.
5 years of relationship she decided to crush lmao i wanna break my skull right now. We were not a perfect couple but damn we were close, her family liked me and while I don’t really have one I felt so welcomed in theirs. We had projects, the first one was me buying this big now garbage of a house near the sea, building a family on our own, on my own.
I proposed to her earlier this year and I couldn’t think of a better night than this one. Why the F she had to throw everything away like that. Yesterday morning, I woke up with big headache from my little party with the boys and what a surprise when I saw that my fiancé’s best friend sent me not one but 5 videos.
How naive I was thinking "Oh cool they had fun, must be some fun or embarrassing moments lol". To summarize the 5 videos : Her kissing at least 3 others guys, making out really passionately with one (i mean reaally passionately), and finally her going off into a room with him.
My friends are still with me, as dumbfounded as i am. I guess she slept most of yesterday because i had the first text last night and a sh!t ton of them + calls since this morning. I only asked her yesterday to tell me the truth and she played like nothing happened. I’m just, i just can’t i swear to god it’s crushing my mind.
She just begging on text for me to pick up, saying it’s not what I think (how cliche right). Even her bestfriend is trying and told me we need to talk. I picked up just once, told her I know for the guy and bam blank silence, then sobbing and crying telling me to meet to talk and explain because it’s not what it look like before I hung up and turned off my phone.
Even asking me who was the b##ch that send me the vids. Guys I really thought I could have my own family, it was hard growing up in foster. I guess I only have my bros and my job left. I guess I need some outside advice, maybe it really wasn’t what it looked like but how to believe that bs.
angradillo said:
That sucks man. At least you found out before the vows and the ceremony. Take it as a win. You dodged the mother of all bullets. A person who acts this way, regardless of male or female or otherwise, isn't someone you want to marry.
AnythingButOlives said:
Woman here...there is absolutely no way she can spin what you saw with your own eyes on video as "it's not what it looks like." It IS what it looks like. And her best friend...seriously, BLESS HER...she saved you from marrying a cheater and liar.
The wake up was hard but I want to first thank all the kind messages and advices I got. For the people who insulted my fiance please don’t do that even though I understand how you feel. For now I just need to get back home so I texted her that she had until this afternoon to pack some stuff and leave to her parents place and of course not with the car I bought for her.
She called me and begged for a chance to explain. So there was crying, guilt trip that I’m not believing her over someone i don’t really know, telling me nothing happened in the room and that the kissing was all she did. At this point I was at my breakpoint but I held tears and asked to tell me all the truth or id just disappear from her life.
So more crying until she confessed that all she did was mess around a little, but nothing more happened because she stopped. She swore that’s all she did but how can I be sure, I never saw her that panicked over something, she even proposed something like a free pass for me to cheat on her on anyone I’d like, wtf.
I can’t even describe how sick and disgusted I felt while hearing all this. I hung up because, well was is there more to say ?
Through all the messages and calls from her friends and family it was mostly messages telling me to pick up and talk with fiancee. Like a lot adviced I told a friend of mine to download the vids on his stuff (phone and computer) because I can’t stand to have this on mine. I also picked up when her BFF called me and basically she explained that another girl invited her brother who is a stripper and his friends.
That’s why I already saw his face somewhere. She then took a solid 20min telling me my fiancee betrayed me because of how much she didn’t deserved me. How I was too good, handsome, attractive and wealthy for her. I asked her if she ever did something like that before but she told me no. I asked her if substances could have been used and she told me no, too.
She then offered to come to my place in order to support me but I kindly declined. I need to be alone right now. Wedding has been canceled but I didn’t tell the reason to the parents yet and I turned off my phone all week. I took a break from work and my days rn mostly consist of going to bars and get so drunk i pass out.
At least we had a good laughs with the boys, even if I can hardly remember the last parts, thanks again, never thought this would blow up that fast. I’m kind of a very introverted person, I meet my current friends (only have 4 but can’t thanks them enough) through my fiancee. She was the popular type in uni while all i did was study and play basketball.
She was my first relationship, my first time my first everything. Throwing out 5 years just like that. She keeps on texting me to meet and talk about this like adults, sending me what she ate like nothing happened and then trying to talk about our dreams together. That’s so effed up but fortunately, there is a nice old and expensive bottle of whiskey waiting for me.
Edit: also for all the people telling me to get with her bestfriend, it is not my priority rn. Fiance contacted me again and offered me to monitor all her accounts, not drinking or going out without me etc. I’m not an effing jail guard. it will be my last update on this, I won’t post anymore and mostly delete this account later