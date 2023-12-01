Man's fiancée's best friend sends him proof of her cheating at her bachelorette party. UPDATED

"My(25M) fiancee(24F)´s bestfriend sent me proof of her cheating at her bachelorette party."

Here's the original post:

First of all, sorry for mistake I’m writing in a state between exhaustion and being completely drunk. So yeah pretty common story, met her 5 years ago at uni, fell deeply in love and thought she was the love of my life.

5 years of relationship she decided to crush lmao i wanna break my skull right now. We were not a perfect couple but damn we were close, her family liked me and while I don’t really have one I felt so welcomed in theirs. We had projects, the first one was me buying this big now garbage of a house near the sea, building a family on our own, on my own.