'My future MIL is attempting to take over my wedding.' UPDATED 3X and CONCLUDED

I haven't responded to any of her texts. I have thirteen right now. Future-MIL has been horrible to me at family dinners before. She has "forgotten" that I'm coming and had nothing for me to eat (I'm a vegetarian.) She pulled a vegetarian frozen meal out and I ate that while everyone else had homemade food because everything had meat or animal fat in it. This has happened twice.

Other times I've had to eat side dishes, which was fine, but they didn't have a place setting for me and dragged a rickety old chair from another part of the house to the table while I stood there awkwardly. If either of those things happen on Saturday, I'm leaving. Since she made me promise over the phone I don't think she has an excuse to "forget."

UPDATE #3:

"I called off the wedding. My ex-fiancée's mom is begging us to keep it a secret and 'think on it.'​​​​​"