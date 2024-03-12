'My sister's bridesmaid went rogue and trying to sabotage her wedding.' UPDATED 3X

My (35/F) sister (25/F) has a bridesmaid (25/F) gone rogue.

I will preface this by saying my parents gave my sister a choice: she gets a sum of money either to pay for her wedding, or to get set up with a house. My sister wisely chose to have the house, so her wedding is going to be a rather small affair she is paying for solo. I've been doing as much as I can to help with keeping her costs down (which, long story, was a lot).

She asked me to be her maid of honor, and our brother, one of the groomsmen. My sister has a bridesmaid who is a friend from college, Janet. I never cared for her, finding her rather rude and selfish, but its my sister's wedding, and I'm quite good at dealing with people. I ended up friending her on facebook.