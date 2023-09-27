Man throws a fit when he can't bring his 'destructive' dog to cousin's wedding. AITA?

"AITA for stating no pets at my wedding?"

ecstatic_narwhals

I'm getting married next year, in an outdoorsy nature reserve in some woods with a barn. Because it's in a nature reserve, the venue let us know that we couldn't have dogs at our wedding, unless it was very specifically OUR dog who they met before to check they would be well-behaved, would stay on the lead the whole time, etc.

Our dog is a rescue and actually still a little nervy around new people so we decided it was best if she stayed home with a sitter and we just had a dog-free wedding. We sent out save the dates last week and a couple days ago I got a message from my cousin asking if we'd forgotten to put his dog's name on the invite.