Woman insults grandma by not allowing family member she 'barely knows' to bring a plus one to wedding. AITA?

"AITA for uninviting my cousin to my wedding after she threw a fit about not getting a plus one"

khalizard

I am getting married in 6 weeks and it is important to me that my grandmother feels special and loved on my wedding day as we have always been extremely close and she struggles with inclusion at times.

We invited 300 people to our wedding as I have a huge family. So, although that is a large number of guests, I still needed to choose very carefully who to invite/not. My grandma is particularly close with one of her sisters whom she lives with.

I know my great aunt but not her children very well and haven’t seen them in a few years. But, since they are my grandma's closest people I felt it was important to include my great aunt and her 5 children.