Sister boycotts brother's wedding; 'you're ignoring me;' readers call her a selfish brat.

I didn't want to use Messenger or WhatsApp either, but I ended up installing the former a couple of years ago, and the latter a couple of months ago, because they're both much better than Discord and it is important to me to maintain contact with the family members I love who are in other countries.

OP, you need to make some value decisions here, instead of just demanding that everyone do things your way. And OMG, being upset because someone doesn't respond within 30 minutes??? OP, you need to get over this expectation, because it is absolutely undreasonable.

I get the youngsters who have grown up on modern messaging systems having such an unjustified sense of entitlement -- but OP, you are old enough to know better than to demand and expect instant responses.