Open bar leads to 'drunken stupidity' and uninsured damages at wedding; AITA?

Expecting guests to purchase their own drinks at a wedding is typically a faux pas, but what happens if it'd be the only way you can avoid watching all your friends blackout and hook up with each other in the closets?

So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to help cover the damages of his daughter's wedding open bar, people were eager to judge.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not paying for leaving my daughter and son-in-law on the hook for all the damage their guests caused because of the open bar?

My daughter recently got married. I helped with the expenses. When we started hashing out the costs for the reception I said that I would pay for two bottles of wine per table but they should have a cash bar.

My daughter said that was tacky and made her look cheap. So I asked her what she wanted instead. She said open bar. So I did the math at 200 guests and I figured 12 drinks each.