'My MIL tried to outshine me at my own wedding. My bridesmaids had a different idea.'

But the real chaos came on the wedding day. She arrived wearing — I kid you not — a floor-length, cream-colored gown covered in sparkles. Not fully white, but close enough that people actually asked if she was the bride.

I didn’t even have time to react because my maid of honor (aka my bestie and my Knight in shining armor) took one look at her, put down the chocolate she was eating, and said, “Nope. Not today" and within seconds, my bridesmaids formed a quiet but terrifying girl gang and politely (absolutely not politely) escorted MIL to the parking lot.

They told her she had two options: 1.) Change into the backup dress they brought because they suspected that she might have tried to pull something like this

2.) Or security would be informed that there was an uninvited extra bride trying to sneak in.