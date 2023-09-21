Parents won't fund daughter's wedding, foster sister says; 'they aren't your real parents.'

My mother-in-law was shocked to hear this but she believed me because sometimes when they would complain about money I always happened to be with her and she was always listening.

So after everything basically sunk in, I messaged them letting them know that the wedding is next week and ask if they would want to give contributions if they could. Before she even responded, my foster sister told my fiance, “my parents don’t help her because they’re not her biological parents and they want her to do whatever she wants".