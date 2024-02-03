Bride doesn't want 'family friends' at wedding; 'they are poisoning you against me.' + Update

NormalBerryButt

It seems like the Scott's are still meddling as well. You shouldn't feel guilty after they tried to control and lie to your family. That's insane! I hope they see them for what they are.

greedprincess

Context from my original post: At 24(f), I find myself in a heartbreaking situation – my parents won't be at my wedding. The reason? I refused to invite their friends.

Update: I woke up this morning to a bunch of texts from my mother. She demanded that i end my engagement, cancel the wedding, quit my job, and move back to their home.