Parents 'destroy' daughter's dream wedding plan; tell her to pay for the one they want.

Weddings are expensive. Especially when you have a big family with lots of expectations about 'how' to have a wedding.

u/Relevant-Ostrich-352 is having an expensive wedding at her parent's request and thinks they should pay for it. They think otherwise. So she went to Reddit to ask:

AITA (am I the a-hole) for telling my parents they have to pay for my wedding?

I (F28) am getting married to a pretty great guy (32). He is teacher and he is very happy with his decision to become a teacher. I work for a tech company and we do pretty well financially. We have been together for four years and have finally decided to get married. His parents are happy and mine are overjoyed.