Parents 'destroy' daughter's dream wedding plan; tell her to pay for the one they want.

u/Relevant-Ostrich-352 is having an expensive wedding at her parent's request and thinks they should pay for it. They think otherwise. So she went to Reddit to ask:
I (F28) am getting married to a pretty great guy (32). He is teacher and he is very happy with his decision to become a teacher. I work for a tech company and we do pretty well financially. We have been together for four years and have finally decided to get married. His parents are happy and mine are overjoyed.
One small wrinkle is that my parents expect us to have a massive church wedding with a few hundred guests. We were thinking Jamaica this summer during his time off. We are willing to do what my parents want but I am unwilling to foot the bill. My mom and I met with a wedding planner for an estimate. $35-$45 thousand dollars.