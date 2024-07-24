Pastor invites whole congregation to woman's wedding and reception, they take EVERYTHING.

The hotel would set up a heavy appetizer buffet at the reception. IIRC the menu was something like fried mozzarella cheese sticks, boneless wings, and spinach artichoke dip.

They had specifically ordered food for their amount of invited guests (75 or so ETA: almost all of which were the wedding party and family) and once the food was gone, that was it. The hotel would not be refilling the buffet.

Apparently it was customary at this small town church to invite the entire congregation to weddings held at the church. ETA: My sister was not aware of this practice as she had only been attending the church for 6 months or so before the wedding.

The Sunday before the wedding, during church service, the pastor invited everyone to attend the ceremony and also mentioned the location where the reception would be held.