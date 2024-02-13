Woman loses best friend after answering emergency call at her 'unplugged' wedding. AITA?

"AITA for going on my phone for a emergency at my best friends wedding?"

Low_Top_9726

I don't even know what to think right now. My best friend since childhood got married last weekend. She had a unplugged wedding, an unplugged wedding is where you don’t go on your phone at all. I totally respect that and might even do it for my future wedding. The entire morning of her wedding was beautiful and the ceremony was unforgettable.

When the reception began, my sister called me. I didn’t answer, but was confused why she was calling me because I told my family to not contact me since it was no phones.

She blew my phone up, sending me around 70 calls. It got to the point where I had to answer. My best friend is usually understanding so I thought she would be okay with this.