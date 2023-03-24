Photographer destroys couple's Lord of the Rings themed wedding, ghosts them.

My precious! (Memories)

Two newly weds were devastated after hiring their friend to photograph their wedding. They put so much work into the theme and just wanted to cherish the memories of the happiest day of their life. They were shocked to learn they may never get documentation of their event and very well may never see their longtime friend again.

Wedding photographer (friend for over a decade) completely ghosts wedding couple

identicaltwin00

TLDR: Wedding photographer took the time to take pictures of the wedding, but now has ghosted and there are no wedding pictures to speak of.

I am the bride and this is giving me massive anxiety. I'm not looking for advice (since I honestly think that I'm just out of luck) but I definitely want to vent my story.