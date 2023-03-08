Photographer shares story of 'cruel' butterfly-themed wedding disaster.

Bridezillas regularly take their rage out on members of their bridal party, their spouse-to-be, their florist or any other human that happens to cross their path toward destruction, but what happens when nature gets involved?

Peer pressure your former roommate into changing the color of her hair all you want, brides, but we draw the line at harming animals. So, when a wedding photographer decided to share a horror story from a nightmare gig to the hilariously petty and brutal "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were eager to hear the tragic tale. (Warning: insects were harmed in the making of this wedding)

I’m a wedding photographer and I have to shame this...

Animals in wedding. I’ve seen dove thrown in the sky. I’ve seen the “horse carriage “ trend. I’ve seen decorative parrots. But this summer, I’ve been disgusted by this new company that sells “quality wedding butterflies."