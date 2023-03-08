Photographer shares story of 'cruel' butterfly-themed wedding disaster.

Peer pressure your former roommate into changing the color of her hair all you want, brides, but we draw the line at harming animals. So, when a wedding photographer decided to share a horror story from a nightmare gig to the hilariously petty and brutal "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were eager to hear the tragic tale. (Warning: insects were harmed in the making of this wedding)
Animals in wedding. I’ve seen dove thrown in the sky. I’ve seen the “horse carriage “ trend. I’ve seen decorative parrots. But this summer, I’ve been disgusted by this new company that sells “quality wedding butterflies."
I was made aware that there would be a “butterfly release” when the couple would leave the church. In my head, there would be a big cage/aquarium full of butterfly and they would open it. But no.