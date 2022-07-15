Photographer asks if he's wrong for shooting wedding like a party for 'cheap' couple.

Reddit user u/PhotoThrowaway123489 is a wedding photographer who got booked to shoot an "informal party" but when he showed up it was a full-blown formal wedding event. He did the job he was booked to do, and the bride and groom were livid.
He writes:
All details slightly changed to protect everyone's anonymity.
I'm a photographer. About half a year ago, a couple booked my "informal party" package for their event. It's my cheapest package, with my most expensive one being my wedding package. They were kinda dodgy about what kind of party it was, which was strange, but money is money, so I agreed.
The event was a couple of weeks ago. As I pull up to the venue, lo and behold people are there in suits and dresses, and there's wedding decor everywhere. Oh boy.