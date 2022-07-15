Photographer asks if he's wrong for shooting wedding like a party for 'cheap' couple.

Everyone wants to cut costs when planning a wedding because weddings are expensive as hell. I've even heard people give advice like don't tell vendors you're planning a wedding because of all of the extra wedding upcharges, also known as "wedding tax." When cutting corners, however, it's important to remember the old adage, "You get what you pay for."

Reddit user u/PhotoThrowaway123489 is a wedding photographer who got booked to shoot an "informal party" but when he showed up it was a full-blown formal wedding event. He did the job he was booked to do, and the bride and groom were livid.

Now, he's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for photographing a wedding like a party, when they booked my party package?"

He writes:

All details slightly changed to protect everyone's anonymity.

I'm a photographer. About half a year ago, a couple booked my "informal party" package for their event. It's my cheapest package, with my most expensive one being my wedding package. They were kinda dodgy about what kind of party it was, which was strange, but money is money, so I agreed.