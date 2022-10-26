Plus-one doesn't anticipate wedding running 14 hours, bridesmaids beg bride to leave.

The best case scenario as a plus-one at a wedding is when you're the guest to a guest that barely made the invitation list...

No responsibilities in the bridal party with an open bar, a celebration of love and a dance floor? Bliss. Ten minutes of small talk with a happy couple that forgot they even invited the person who brought you? Amazing. The almost-rejects dinner table where everyone goes around to explain how they know they couple but every story somehow seems like a vague lie? Welcome to the plus-one of a barely-made-it. However, being a plus-one isn't always a dreamy evening of free booze and fancy appetizers. Sometimes you're held hostage by a bride who thinks weddings should last 48 hours. So, when a plus-one decided to vent on the gloriously judgmental and petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to pile on.

The wedding that lasted way too long...