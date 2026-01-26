'Plus one wore a white dress because 'it wasn't a real wedding'.'

Finally sitting down to summarise a wedding from several months ago, wherein the 'accused' is apparently still adamant that she did nothing wrong. Two of my very good friends got married last autumn - they had their legal ceremony around four weeks before their wedding celebration.
The legal wedding was just the bride and groom's parents, while the celebration was friends and family. There was no 'ceremony' portion of the day, but before food and the party aspect, it was confirmed on the invite that the couple would re-enchange their vows in front of their guests.
Come the day of the wedding, everyone was arriving and milling around before the vow exchange was due to start. Around 5 minutes before the beginning, when most people had sat down, a couple walked in. I recognised the man as one of the groom's friends, but not the woman.
She was, I'd come to find out, the relatively new girlfriend of the friend (started dating 6 months or so before the celebration). She was wearing a pure white halter-neck silk dress.
Everyone else (female) was wearing standard day wedding guest attire - midi/midaxi dresses, some florals or seasonal prints, a couple of jumpsuits or matching pantsuits. This woman stuck out like a sore thumb.
After the vow exchange, a couple of the groom's friends did ask the friend what his girlfriend was thinking. He supposedly said words to the effect of "I said this would happen but she didn't want to hear it", before slinking off to the bar.
A few drinks later for everyone involved, I gather that someone asked the girlfriend directly why she was wearing what surely was some version of a wedding dress in itself.
The girlfriend, assuming for some misguided reason that she was being praised, said that since it "wasn't a real wedding", it was fair game to wear the dress, and "perhaps it would give [boyfriend] a clue on what they should be doing soon" (the boyfriend, upon being told this, immediately ordered and sunk a double whisky).
It goes without saying that the bride was wearing white - a lovely white summer dress that made her look beautiful. I gather from the side of both families that it was suggested and nearly actioned that someone do the classic 'spill red wine on the guest's dress'.
But the bride intervened and said that it would only give her chance to bring more attention on herself (it's not for this post but I came to learn afterwards that the girlfriend had done quite a lot in a short space of time to rub people up the wrong way in their respective friendship circle).
The only other defense brought by the girlfriend after the fact was that the invite didn't say that white was a banned colour. Yes, it didn't, but we were all English, in England, at an areligious English wedding - there are no blurred lines concerning culture and significant colours that she didn't know about beforehand.
I know that for at least one wedding happening this year, the engaged couple have had a wedding invite mocked up especially for the friend and girlfriend, in which a photo of the dress she wore to this wedding has been included with a big red cross through it, and text accompanying to say that if [girlfriend] thinks to wear this again, they won't even make it through the front door of the venue.
I absolutely hope that your friends send that invitation to that couple. And I WISH I could see her reaction. It will most likely be priceless!
If she somehow gets that man to marry her I hope every single one of you show up in white informal wedding gowns.
I have said before, that weddings should have greeters who also act as bouncers. And if a guest tries to enter wearing white/ cream, then the greeter bouncer should deny them entry because of their clothes and tell them they can return if they wear something else.
Someone should have asked her, in the middle of a conversation: "Exactly why is your boyfriend even going out with you, let alone thinking of the possibility of marrying you? Is he desperate or does he just have low standards? If you don't want to answer or explain, that's okay, I'll ask him. He's getting pretty snoot-faced so I'm sure he'll open up."
The friend of the groom should’ve put his foot down immediately and missed the celebration himself just to keep her away. Let’s face that she’s a narcissist and kind of nasty person. I think the word in Italian is coose. I would have been extremely excited to dump an entire punch bowl on her so she would have to leave.
>in which a photo of the dress she wore to this wedding has been included with a big red cross through it, and text accompanying to say that if [girlfriend] thinks to wear this again, they won't even make it through the front door of the venue.
Aww, I love that for her. I hope someone lets it slip to her.
If it was “not a proper wedding”, I would think there would be even less reason to wear a dress like that because there would be the possibility that the bride would be in a slightly more casual dress rather than a big princess number. More likely to match!
The friends getting married later in the year have the right idea though might be forgetting that grooms friend is either going to dump her to maintain his friendships and avoid the 'its been a week since we started dating and you haven't proposed' bs that is obviously happening.... Or he wont be part of the friend group so no invite needed.