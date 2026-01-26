"Plus one wore a white dress because 'it wasn't a real wedding'."

Finally sitting down to summarise a wedding from several months ago, wherein the 'accused' is apparently still adamant that she did nothing wrong. Two of my very good friends got married last autumn - they had their legal ceremony around four weeks before their wedding celebration.

The legal wedding was just the bride and groom's parents, while the celebration was friends and family. There was no 'ceremony' portion of the day, but before food and the party aspect, it was confirmed on the invite that the couple would re-enchange their vows in front of their guests.

Come the day of the wedding, everyone was arriving and milling around before the vow exchange was due to start. Around 5 minutes before the beginning, when most people had sat down, a couple walked in. I recognised the man as one of the groom's friends, but not the woman.