Pregnant bridesmaid gets kicked out of wedding, 'I need to be selfish right now.'

Brides often get hung up on the difference in color between "dusty rose" and "rose dust" dresses, but forbidding your close friend from being in your bridal party because she happens to be living her own life is a new one...

So, when a frustrated Maid of Honor decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a hilariously entitled and wildly delusional bride, the gossip-loving crew of internet strangers was dying to hear the details.

Bride kicked pregnant friend out of bridal party...

I am the maid of honor for a wedding scheduled for September 2023. Six months into planning the wedding, and with still 6 months to go, the bride this week kicked out a pregnant friend from the wedding party.

The bride and all her bridesmaids know each other from school and are all close friends. They see each other regularly (at least once a week) and live in the same city. Whereas, none of the groomsmen live in the same city as the others.