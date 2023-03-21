Pregnant bridesmaid gets kicked out of wedding, 'I need to be selfish right now.'

So, when a frustrated Maid of Honor decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a hilariously entitled and wildly delusional bride, the gossip-loving crew of internet strangers was dying to hear the details.
I am the maid of honor for a wedding scheduled for September 2023. Six months into planning the wedding, and with still 6 months to go, the bride this week kicked out a pregnant friend from the wedding party.
The bride and all her bridesmaids know each other from school and are all close friends. They see each other regularly (at least once a week) and live in the same city. Whereas, none of the groomsmen live in the same city as the others.
The bridesmaid is currently 6 months pregnant, with her due date at the end of June. She is not originally from this city, and decided that her and her husband were going to move back to her hometown prior to the due date to have familiar support once the baby comes. Every time she has spoken about the plan, she always insisted that she was going to move back to town prior to the wedding.