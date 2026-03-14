'Bridesmaid removed from the bridal party because she's pregnant.'

Other than her sister, me and my Gina were the odd ones out- the only ones going without significant others and the only ones not in this new friend group of the brides. I literally did not know any of the groomsmen or any of the bridal party besides Gina and the brides sister (kind of).

Fast forward- Gina asked me and the bride to go out to dinner one night. I couldn’t make it because I worked. But asking us to go out to dinner was just because Gina wanted to tell us that she was pregnant with her terrible boyfriend’s baby. She has been dating this piece of s&(* for nearly 10 years. Since before I ever even knew her.