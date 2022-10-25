'Psycho' bride tries to plan wedding around bridesmaids' periods.

A bride-to-be posted her dilemma on Reddit, and received a world of opinions. Isn't the internet so generous sometimes? Read all about her wedding drama and then you decide who the a-hole is:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for asking my bridesmaids what they’re period cycle is for my upcoming wedding?
u/Puzzleheaded_Bed_360 writes:
Hi peeps… future bride here. Ok so I’m in a bit of a pickle and some friends have called me out and labeled me a “psycho” for this. I’m planing my upcoming summer wedding, it’s a destination wedding and EVERYONE will need to fly into said country to attend. I am also planning to get married in the end of summer so yeah it’s still gonna be hellish.
The situation is I’m a very hands off bride, I’ve let the bridesmaids pick a color they believe suits all of them and long as the material is the same, and I’ve let them pick their own designs because each girl has a different body type/personality and they know what works best for them.