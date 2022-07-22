Couple asks if they're wrong to force guests to 'wear' puppets for themed wedding.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her unique wedding requirements, people were overjoyed to help deem a verdict.
My fiance (26F) and I (27M) met at college. We were in our school's performing arts program and met in a puppetry class. In the class, we designed our own puppets. Mine, named Hat Boy, and my fiances, Daisy (she's better with names) were what we initially used to talk to each other and flirt in class. We fell in love, and in a way, we've considered Hat Boy and Daisy in love as well.
Years after graduating, we still use Hat Boy and Daisy both at home, and at our local (but fairly prominent) theatre where we perform puppet shows with high-end, muppet style puppets.