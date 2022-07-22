Couple asks if they're wrong to force guests to 'wear' puppets for themed wedding.

Harry Potter-inspired weddings, entering the venue in a horse-drawn pumpkin carriage, forcing guests to pay for their own dinner, storming out of the ceremony because your Mother-in-Law showed up in a white gown...if you think you've seen it all, you're wrong.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her unique wedding requirements, people were overjoyed to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for making our guests participate in our puppet-themed wedding?

My fiance (26F) and I (27M) met at college. We were in our school's performing arts program and met in a puppetry class. In the class, we designed our own puppets. Mine, named Hat Boy, and my fiances, Daisy (she's better with names) were what we initially used to talk to each other and flirt in class. We fell in love, and in a way, we've considered Hat Boy and Daisy in love as well.