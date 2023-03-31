Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Groom refuses to put racist high-school bully in wedding even if he's the BIL. UPDATE

Groom refuses to put racist high-school bully in wedding even if he's the BIL. UPDATE

Carson Cupello
Mar 31, 2023 | 5:05 AM
ADVERTISING

Falling in love with your life partner can be a thrilling and blissful time... until you find out they're related to your arch nemesis.

When a groom-to-be put his foot down on an issue that his future in-laws largely dismissed, a fight ensued. So, naturally, he came to Reddit for wisdom and guidance. What comes next is an epic tale of love, hate, pride, cultural differences, and possibly forgiveness...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not wanting to make my future brother-in-law a groomsman?"

u/aita_throwaway018 says:

My fiancé [25F] and I [29M] are from the same hometown, but we never went to school together. I graduated high school the year before she started at the same high school. I did, however, go to school with her older brother [30M].

Her brother was a bully to my during our entire school careers. He made fun of me for being fat and nerdy, he would call me racist names (They're Italian and I'm Indian, so he had a lot to say about that), and he was just overall terrible to me.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content