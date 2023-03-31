Groom refuses to put racist high-school bully in wedding even if he's the BIL. UPDATE

When a groom-to-be put his foot down on an issue that his future in-laws largely dismissed, a fight ensued. So, naturally, he came to Reddit for wisdom and guidance. What comes next is an epic tale of love, hate, pride, cultural differences, and possibly forgiveness...
u/aita_throwaway018 says:
My fiancé [25F] and I [29M] are from the same hometown, but we never went to school together. I graduated high school the year before she started at the same high school. I did, however, go to school with her older brother [30M].
Her brother was a bully to my during our entire school careers. He made fun of me for being fat and nerdy, he would call me racist names (They're Italian and I'm Indian, so he had a lot to say about that), and he was just overall terrible to me.