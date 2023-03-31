Groom refuses to put racist high-school bully in wedding even if he's the BIL. UPDATE

Falling in love with your life partner can be a thrilling and blissful time... until you find out they're related to your arch nemesis.

When a groom-to-be put his foot down on an issue that his future in-laws largely dismissed, a fight ensued. So, naturally, he came to Reddit for wisdom and guidance. What comes next is an epic tale of love, hate, pride, cultural differences, and possibly forgiveness...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not wanting to make my future brother-in-law a groomsman?"

u/aita_throwaway018 says:

My fiancé [25F] and I [29M] are from the same hometown, but we never went to school together. I graduated high school the year before she started at the same high school. I did, however, go to school with her older brother [30M].