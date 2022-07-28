Woman asks if she was wrong for refusing to remove makeup before friend's wedding.

Reddit user u/AwareFriendship7004 knows this fact all too well. Her friend totally turned on her when a wedding day makeup disaster took place.
She writes:
For context, I (19f) was invited to my friend's (23f) wedding and was asked to be a bridesmaid. We paid for our own dresses, robes, shoes, etc.
Before the wedding, I had told her that I was going to have someone else do my makeup instead of the people that she has planned because I was scared that the person she hired was inexperienced with darker skin and curly hair texture (I was the only black bridesmaid) and she was okay with that.
The day of the ceremony comes and I show up on time with my hair and makeup done by professionals that I had hired many times before. When I got there the makeup artist had admitted to not knowing how to actually do makeup and the bridesmaids looked like clowns.