Woman asks if she was wrong for refusing to remove makeup before friend's wedding.

Weddings truly seem to bring out the worst in people. A best friend can transform into an entitled Bridezilla once that engagement ring slips on their finger.

Reddit user u/AwareFriendship7004 knows this fact all too well. Her friend totally turned on her when a wedding day makeup disaster took place.

Now this bridesmaid is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for refusing to wipe off my makeup at my friend's wedding?"

She writes:

For context, I (19f) was invited to my friend's (23f) wedding and was asked to be a bridesmaid. We paid for our own dresses, robes, shoes, etc.

Before the wedding, I had told her that I was going to have someone else do my makeup instead of the people that she has planned because I was scared that the person she hired was inexperienced with darker skin and curly hair texture (I was the only black bridesmaid) and she was okay with that.