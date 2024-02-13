Man exposes truth behind brother's second wedding; 'You'll have to pay me this time.'

If he wanted me to go to his second wedding he would have to pay me for my time and for my trip home. I live and work in the bay area and our family is from Raleigh. He finally admitted that the first wedding was a sham. They basically got us all out there for a party. I told him to get lost.

My mom called me to tell me I was being a jerk not coming to the wedding. I said I would go if my brother covered my expenses. She said I was being ridiculous. I said he was being a narcissist if he thought two weddings were needed.

She would not relent. She started bugging me and calling me out on in our family Facebook group. I told her and my brother to leave me out of their goofy ass wedding plans.