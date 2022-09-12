Religious couple has a surprise 'dry' wedding only to let some guests sneak in booze.

While most weddings provide an open bar or at the very least a cash bar or BYOB option, a dry wedding without warning can be a seriously unwelcomed surprise....

How with Aunt Linda give a surprise toast if she isn't a little champage tipsy? Will the Maid of Honor still have a chance with the single Best Man if there aren't any signature cocktails? So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to consult the beautifully petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a quaint backyard wedding turned disaster, people were shocked and ready to pile-on.

I went to a backyard wedding where they never informed guests there would be zero alcohol available...

If you want an alcohol-free wedding then fine, whatever. But the person getting married is one of my husband's best friends and everyone else involved were also close friends.

They all like to party. My husband had to miss out on being a groomsman because he worked in camp and couldn't get time off, so I went alone to support our friends.