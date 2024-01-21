OP banned from siblings' weddings; 'they've made it clear they never wanted me.' + Update

Even though you guys told me not to leave a message I left one but not the way you think. My family has a spare key for my apartment. If for some reason they care enough to check on me they find a message in my apartment. I wrote this because I wanted to tell them everything I felt and let them know about their wrongdoings towards me.

And to my surprise my friend got a call from my mom yesterday. I don't know if she found the message or just noticed that I was gone like that. But I assume she did. She said she was worrying about me and that she had called everyone of my friends because she wanted to know where I was and if he knew where I am.