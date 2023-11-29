Woman refuses to invite siblings to wedding after being annihilated at her sister's. + Update

It's just the worst she's done to spite me in front of my entire family. And no, we still haven't spoken since then and she still maintains that I was the one who "ruined everything" by getting upset about the seating.

Now for the update. We will elope. Just us 2 and a handful of close friends that were there for us since the beginning of our relationship. We'll have a small church wedding and a little celebration on the beach with the people we love -our chosen family, followed by island hopping with our entire party around the Philippines!

All paid by us. Because I WILL spend on memories and experiences for people that love and appreciate us. The budget we set aside for a wedding in Italy will be put to an intimate 5 day wedding celebration on an island in the Philippines.