'Sister-in-law’s meltdown at my wedding: ripped dress, arguments, and a lot of regret.'

Then things took a turn: Hours later, I noticed my sister-in-law getting increasingly drunk. She was dancing alone across the dance floor, telling everyone about her failed marriage.

At one point, while stumbling around, she stepped on my wedding dress, and it ripped. I had to use five safety pins to hold it together for the rest of the night. Later, I noticed one of the staff rushing to grab cleaning supplies because my sister-in-law had vomited in one of the hallways. I thought nothing of it at first—just drunk behavior.

But it got worse. A while later, my now-husband informed me that his sister was sitting in the hallway with their mother, crying like a child in her mother's arms. All our guests could see it. My husband and I decided it would be best to send her home in a taxi.