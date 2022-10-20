Bride asks for advice about sister whose hair looks like a 'Halloween costume.'

My (26f) wedding is in 3 months. Both of my sisters (Sadie 29f, Olivia 20f) are my MOH’s. My wedding is going to be elegant and big, as groom and I have a lot of friends/family and we’ve always dreamt of an extravagant wedding.

I have a good relationship with both sisters, however my younger sister, Olivia, has made the process a bit difficult as a bridesmaid. I chose a light dusty pink for the color of the bridesmaid dresses and let the girls pick what style they wanted.

Immediately, Olivia says she’s going to feel insecure as she’s so pale and the dress will make her look red. I suggested a spray tan, as the color of the dresses had already been set in stone to match the rest of my wedding, but she said absolutely not (fair).