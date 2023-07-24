Parents tell bride they are saving money for sister's future wedding, she calls them homophobic.

Ok-Profession-9372

Right solution. Pay for it yourself if you can. And don't invite your sister.

Top-Bit85

The parents are teetering on the don't invite them line as well.

Follower38

Teetering? They flew over the line at Mach 3! They approached OP and suggested giving the money to narcissist sister instead.

They agreed with the sister. If I was in OPs shoes, that's enough for NC for me.