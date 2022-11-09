'AITA for telling my sister she should have shaved before my engagement party?'

I (F27) got engaged recently. We had the engagement party at a restaurant. It was paid for by my future MIL.

My sister (F22) came with my parents. She is the type that lives by "the body positivity" concept which is more than okay, but she tends to put me in situations where I find myself having to deal with people's reactions. I'll explain what I mean in a minute.

She came to the party wearing a dress above knee. My future MIL and the other women were staring at her legs constantly. MIL then pulled me aside and pointed out my sister's leg hair. I was completely baffled and quiet shocked. She said it made her and the other women feel uneasy and weirded out.