New mom leaves sister's wedding when she realizes it's not child-free, picks up baby.

While weddings can be super fun, the logistics required for guests to attend can be pretty complicated. From shelling out money for presents and outfits, to figuring out the actual travel and childcare costs, even casually attending a wedding is often an expensive ordeal.
So when you add complicated family dynamics to the bevy of expenses, it can transform a wedding from a fun party into a deeply stressful situation.
She wrote:
AITA for leaving my sister's wedding?
For a little backstory, I (24F) and my sister (26F) have never been crazy close, but we get on well. I found out I was pregnant with my daughter (unplanned) about a year after she announced she was engaged. At the time the invitations were sent out, my daughter wasn’t born, but she would have been at the time of the wedding, so I called my sister and asked what the rules were in regard to children.