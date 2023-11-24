Woman rejects stepdaughter's wedding, told she 'pales in comparison' to her mom.

"AITA for Skipping My Stepdaughter's Wedding After Years of Disrespect?"

SereneChaosExplorer

AITA for refusing to attend my stepdaughter's wedding? Background: My stepdaughter has always been daddy's little princess. Her wedding is approaching, and she's turned into a bridezilla, expecting everyone to cater to her whims.

She insisted on a lavish affair, and I'm expected to play the role of the loving stepmom. Here's the kicker – she never accepted me into the family and always treated me like an outsider.

So, after years of enduring her subtle jabs and snide comments, I've had enough. I told my husband that I won't be attending the wedding. Why should I pretend to be happy for her when she never showed me any respect?