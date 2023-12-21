Son boycotts father's wedding after learning he had affair while mom was dying. + Update

NTA. Your dad cheated on your mom while she was dying, and now the whole family is upset you’ve calmly expressed how you feel about it by: a) cutting your dad out, and b) not attending the wedding. Your aunt also violated your trust by giving your contact information out without your consent. I’d say cut the whole family out at this point.

Born-This-Gay

You're NTA but your father and his whole family is. Block their numbers, block their email address, social media, change your address if you can. 6 years isn't enough to get over the man who literally betrayed your mother when she needed him the most and was out fraternizing with another woman who was supposed to be your mother's friend.