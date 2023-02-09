'Serial procrastinator' bride shows up late to wedding, skips planning, rushes vows.

So, when a frustrated newlywed decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group about her own wife's trail of disappointments throughout their wedding process, people were eager to listen to the harrowing tale.
Here’s a wedding story for y’all: my own from 2 days ago. My wife and I (same sex couple) got married on Saturday and it’s safe to say the ceremony was an absolute disaster. I’m mostly just venting, hopefully it makes someone feel better about their own wedding.
They say something goes wrong with every wedding, right? A LOT went wrong with mine. My wife is a serial procrastinator. It is excruciatingly frustrating. She is close to perfect if you disregard this fact.
We were engaged for about 18 months before the wedding, and did not want to talk about the wedding AT ALL until literally 4 weeks before. I had to practically force her to help with any planning at all in the 17 months before the month of the wedding.