'Serial procrastinator' bride shows up late to wedding, skips planning, rushes vows.

We've heard of runaway brides, Bridezillas, cheap couples trying to snag free vendors, or mother-in-laws showing up in floor-length lace white gowns, but what happens when the bride bails on the planning process and rolls in more-than-fashionably late to the ceremony?

So, when a frustrated newlywed decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group about her own wife's trail of disappointments throughout their wedding process, people were eager to listen to the harrowing tale.

Bride 1 hour late to wedding, didn’t contribute to planning...

Here’s a wedding story for y’all: my own from 2 days ago. My wife and I (same sex couple) got married on Saturday and it’s safe to say the ceremony was an absolute disaster. I’m mostly just venting, hopefully it makes someone feel better about their own wedding.

They say something goes wrong with every wedding, right? A LOT went wrong with mine. My wife is a serial procrastinator. It is excruciatingly frustrating. She is close to perfect if you disregard this fact.