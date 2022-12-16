Uninvited wedding guest demands her gift back, but the bride refuses.

Wedding etiquette can be tough to navigate...

But it's pretty expected that once an invitation is sent out, it's more or less final. But not in this young woman's story.

"AITA for asking my cousin for the wedding gift back after she said I wasn't welcome at the reception?"

throwawayaita3564 writes:

My (20F) cousin Isabelle (26F) is getting married in January. I chose a set of Royal Albert plates from the gift registry and they've already been delivered. The invitation said the ceremony would be first, followed immediately by meals and guests would start making their way to the reception hall. Invitation also said to "be prepared for a night of drinking and dancing" at the reception.