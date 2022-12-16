Uninvited wedding guest demands her gift back, but the bride refuses.

But it's pretty expected that once an invitation is sent out, it's more or less final. But not in this young woman's story.
throwawayaita3564 writes:
My (20F) cousin Isabelle (26F) is getting married in January. I chose a set of Royal Albert plates from the gift registry and they've already been delivered. The invitation said the ceremony would be first, followed immediately by meals and guests would start making their way to the reception hall. Invitation also said to "be prepared for a night of drinking and dancing" at the reception.
A couple of days ago Isabelle called me, we made some small talk. She then said she wanted to call just to confirm I knew the reception was more for partying, and it isn't really suitable for me considering I'm not even 21. I said I'm fine drinking water and soda, but she replied the capacity for the reception hall is smaller so they're not including younger guests.