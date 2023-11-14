Woman refuses to let man that raised her but broke up her parents walk her down the aisle.

My mom is still married to my half sister's dad. He tried to be a dad to me. I do think he loves me. He claims me as his other daughter. All that stuff. But I still see him as not my dad and as the person who slept with my mom and got her pregnant while she was married to my dad.

He does not get the fatherly role in my life now. Whenever I see him and my mom I am civil but we are not close. My relationship with my half sister isn't that close either but I know none of this is her fault so I try to have a sibling relationship with her.